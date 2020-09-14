ByteDance picks Oracle as winning bidder for TikTok's US operations, says source

The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California Feb 2, 2010. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — China's ByteDance has picked a consortium led by Oracle Corp for a deal for the US operations of short-video app TikTok, beating out rival bidder Microsoft Corp, a person familiar with the matter said yesterday.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's US busines to potential buyers since US President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold.

ByteDance will need approval for the deal from governments of the United States and China.

Microsoft said earlier yesterday it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft. — Reuters