Arm's CEO says the company will maintain a degree of independence despite the takeover by Nvidia. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 14 — The chief executive of British chip designer Arm said today that its proposed US$40 billion (RM166 billion) takeover by US Nvidia would change neither its business model nor which jurisdiction governs its technology.

"We will maintain our neutral business model, and will keep a level of independence," Arm CEO Simon Segars told analysts on a conference call, asked whether the US CFIUS security regime would now govern its customer relationships. — Reuters