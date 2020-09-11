Car buyers, gas push US inflation upwards in August

Used cars and trucks drove the growth with a 5.4 per cent gain, while gasoline rose 2.0 per cent, though that was less than its 5.6 per cent rise in July. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 — The United States saw inflation climb slightly above expectations in August, driven by sales of used cars and recreation equipment as well as gasoline prices’ continued recovery, government data showed today.

The Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI) fell into the negative for three months starting in March as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global economy, causing a huge drop in crude prices amid oversupply concerns as well as sharp pullbacks in consumer spending in some areas.

However, recent months have seen the indicator recover, and August’s month-on-month growth of 0.4 per cent, seasonally adjusted, was down from the 0.6 per cent rise seen in July.

Used cars and trucks drove the growth with a 5.4 per cent gain, while gasoline rose 2.0 per cent, though that was less than its 5.6 per cent rise in July.

Recreation jumped 0.7 per cent after spending the past two months in negative territory, while airlines fares rose 1.2 per cent over the month, reflecting consumers’ continued return to spending and travel habits as lockdowns to stop the spread of Covid-19 eased.

However, education fell 0.3 per cent, which the Labor Department said was its first decline since the index started in 1993, while personal care fell by the same amount after rising in June and July.

Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics credited the jump in used car prices, their biggest since 1969, to city dwellers looking for ways to avoid public transportation or move out of town permanently, while predicting the boost wouldn’t last.

“Despite the stronger-than-expected monthly advance in CPI in the past two months, we continue to foresee the slow recovery in aggregate demand keeping the pace of inflation contained in the coming months,” she said in an analysis.

Year-on-year, inflation was up 1.3 per cent, gaining from its 1.0 per cent rate seen in July, and the so-called core index excluding food and energy was also up 0.4 per cent, seasonally adjusted, in August, above expectations. — AFP