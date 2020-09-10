Tokyo stocks open higher on US rebound

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.79 per cent or 182.94 points to 23,215.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.66 per cent or 10.57 points to 1,615.97. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 10 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today, supported by rallies on Wall Street with trade remaining cautious ahead of an ECB meeting that could move currency rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.79 per cent or 182.94 points to 23,215.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.66 per cent or 10.57 points to 1,615.97.

“Japanese shares will be seen trading range-bound after rebounding in early trade as some US rallies overnight have been already factored in,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Investors are cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting later in the day as the central bank's decision could move currency rates, it added.

The dollar fetched ¥106.24 (RM4.16) in early Asian trade, against ¥106.12 in New York late yesterday.

Wall Street stocks rebounded following three losing sessions, with large technology companies back on the upswing after a pullback

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 2.7 per cent, leading rebound on the three major indices, with the Dow up 1.6 per cent to 27,940.47.

In Tokyo, game giant Nintendo was up 2.09 per cent at ¥59,090 and Sony was up 1.91 per cent at ¥8,232.

E-commerce giant Rakuten shot up 5.81 per cent to ¥1,074 after a brokerage house revised up its evaluation of the shares. ― AFP