Tokyo stocks close higher on high-tech gains

TOKYO, Sept 10 ― Tokyo stocks rallied today as major high-tech shares rebounded, with the Nasdaq back on the upswing after a pullback.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.88 per cent, or 202.93 points, to 23,235.47, while the broader Topix index jumped 1.21 per cent, or 19.46 points, to 1,624.86.

“The gain in the Nasdaq encouraged investors to buy back electronics and other high-tech shares,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 2.7 per cent, leading rebound on the three major indices on Wall Street.

“Buying sentiment was also supported by the news that a vaccine trial could soon resume,” Horiuchi told AFP.

Investors remained cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting later in the day as its decision could move currency rates, brokers said.

The dollar fetched ¥106.13 (RM4.91) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥106.12 in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group, which has heavily invested in US high-tech shares, jumped 2.16 per cent to ¥5,800 following a five-day losing streak.

Gaming giant Nintendo surged 1.98 per cent to 59,030 yen and Sony jumped 1.70 per cent to ¥8,216.

But some chip-linked shares remained under selling pressure. Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron lost 1.67 per cent to ¥25,590 while Advantest, creator of semiconductor testing equipment, fell 1.30 per cent to ¥4,915.