Germany’s DIW institute raises 2020 GDP forecast

BERLIN, Sept 10 — German economic institute DIW said today it expects the country’s economy to decline by six per cent this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, revising upwards an earlier estimate of a 9.4 per cent contraction.

“The German economy is doing well, considering the circumstances,” DIW analyst Claus Michelsen said.

For next year, DIW raised its GDP growth forecast to 4.1 per cent from three per cent in June but cautioned that the pandemic could still lead to setbacks.

“It would be wrong to believe that the crisis will be over quickly,” DIW President Marcel Fratzscher said.

Germany’s economy shrank by an unprecedented 9.7 per cent in the second quarter, a contraction that without government countermeasures would have been accompanied by a wave of bankruptcies and mass unemployment. — Reuters