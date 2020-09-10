Asian markets seen firmer after Wall Street turns positive

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.28 per cent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 10 ― Asian markets are expected to swing higher today, after US stocks reversed course from a three-day losing streak that led the technology-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory.

The U-turn in US stocks, however, was already reflected in some markets, so the impact in Asia may be muted, said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

“We still expect markets to open with a positive turn, but we don't expect a meaningful acceleration of it,” Catril said. “It should be a positive open but not a bombastic open.”

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.28 per cent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.85 per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.44 per cent.

Wall Street ended higher yesterday after investors ploughed into technology stocks, taking advantage of the recent dip. Stay-at-home companies such as Facebook Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc climbed, while electric-car maker Tesla Inc rebounded nearly 11 per cent after suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 439.58 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 27,940.47, the S&P 500 gained 67.12 points, or 2.01 per cent, to 3,398.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 293.87 points, or 2.71 per cent, to 11,141.56.

Oil prices recovered some of the losses they saw in the prior trading session when they hovered near three-month lows.

US crude rose 3.5 per cent and Brent added 2.5 per cent, although Covid-19 outbreaks still threaten to slow a global economic recovery. US crude eased 0.5 per cent in early Asian trade today to US$37.88 (RM157.80) a barrel.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Australian financial services firm AxiCorp, said in a note that “in the background ... continues to be Covid-19 concerns and the delicate balancing act needed to return economies to a new normal and manage the likely rise in cases in the northern hemisphere when social activities move indoors, and (Covid-19) could spread more aggressively.”

The US dollar slid from a four-week high yesterday, led by losses against the euro after a report about European Central Bank officials becoming more confident in their outlook for the region's recovery.

The dollar index fell 0.325 per cent, with the euro up 0.03 per cent to US$1.1806.

The safe-haven greenback was also hit by investors' growing appetite for risk as US stocks rebounded.

US Treasury yields rose yesterday after the government sold US$35 billion in 10-year notes to slightly soft demand. ― Reuters