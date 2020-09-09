S. Korea president to hold emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss economic stimulus

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold an emergency economic policy meeting tomorrow to discuss new stimulus packages. Details of the packages will be announced by the finance minister and related authorities later at 4pm tomorrow, the Blue House said in a statement. — Wang Zhao/Pool pic via Reuters

SEOUL, Sept 9 — South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold an emergency economic policy meeting tomorrow to discuss new stimulus packages, including a fourth supplementary budget, to lessen the coronavirus outbreak’s impact, his office said today.

Details of the packages, which will be discussed in the planned 10.30am meeting, will be announced by the finance minister and related authorities later at 4pm, the Blue House said in a statement.

It also said the fourth supplementary budget will be drafted tomorrow, which will then be submitted for parliamentary approval.

On Sunday, the South Korean government and the ruling Democratic party agreed to pursue a fourth extra budget worth more than 7 trillion won (RM25 billion), most of which would be funded by treasury bonds, a Democratic party spokesperson said.

Last month, South Korea’s left-leaning government unveiled plans to increase total spending by 8.5 per cent to a record 555.8 trillion won next year to safeguard jobs and boost welfare for an economy hit by the coronavirus, even after rolling out a total 277 trillion won stimulus so far this year.

South Korea reported 156 new coronavirus infections as of yesterday midnight, bringing the national tally to 21,588 cases and 344 deaths. — Reuters