Healthcare counters drag KLCI down 1.55pc at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses at mid-day, weighed down by persistent selling in healthcare counters led by Top Glove, IHH and Hartalega.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 23.61 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 1,495.71 from Tuesday’s close of 1,519.32.

The key index opened at 1,505.74 and hovered between 1,490.53 and 1,505.74.

Market breadth remained negative with losers thumping gainers 879 to 201, while 302 counters were unchanged, 656 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 4.62 billion shares worth RM2.53 billion.

A dealer said news that a volunteer had developed an unexplained illness during a clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine had spooked investors to flee from healthcare stocks.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca was reported as saying on Tuesday that it had “voluntarily paused” a randomised clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

According to AFP, the company, which is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford, is a frontrunner in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI-linked counters, healthcare laggards Top Glove fell 45 sen to RM7.19, IHH fell 27 sen to RM5.41, Hartalega reduced 66 sen to RM12.94, while Maybank retreated 20 sen to RM7.30 and Axiata was 11 sen lower at RM3.11.

Top losers, also led by glove counters, included Kossan, which slumped RM1.04 to RM11.46 and Supermax, which erased 63 sen to RM7.78.

F&N shrank 56 sen to RM31.64, Petronas Dagangan was 50 sen easier at RM21.12 while Batu Kawan weakened 48 sen to RM15.08.

Of the actives, XOX declined 2.5 sen to 20.5 sen, Evergreen trimmed four sen to 29.5 sen, while Konsortium Transnasional gained six sen to 17 sen, Gets Global went up 26.5 sen to 93 sen and Lambo was unchanged at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index contracted 196.0 points to 10,726.07 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 275.69 points to 12,597.40.

The FBM 70 dipped 352.77 points to 13,756.98, the FBMT 100 Index was 195.36 points easier at 10,541.38 and the FBM ACE declined 163.71 points to 10,227.01.

Sector-wise, the Healthcare Index slumped 138.61 points to 3,455.49, the Financial Services Index fell 142.71 points to 12,600.69, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.71 points to 135.36 and the Plantation Index was 56.30 points weaker at 7,044.13. — Bernama