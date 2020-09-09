Bursa Malaysia pares losses but still in red at mid-morning

Market breadth remained negative with losers thumping gainers 862 to 173, while 293 counters were unchanged, 710 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Bursa Malaysia has reversed some of its losses but remained in the red at mid-morning today on continuous selling in blue-chip stocks, led by Top Glove and Maybank.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 18.77 points, or 1.24 per cent to 1,500.55 from Tuesday’s close of 1,519.32.

The key index fell to a low of 1,490.53 points at mid-morning after opening at 1,505.74.

Market breadth remained negative with losers thumping gainers 862 to 173, while 293 counters were unchanged, 710 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 3.57 billion shares worth RM1.85 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Top Glove fell 32 sen to RM7.32, Maybank erased 19 sen to RM7.31, IHH was 23 sen weaker at RM5.45, Hartalega shed 38 sen to RM13.22 while Axiata dwindled nine sen to RM3.13.

Of the actives, XOX declined two sen to 21 sen, Evergreen lost three sen to 30.5 sen, Konsortium rose six sen to 17 sen, Gets added 24.5 sen to 91 sen while Lambo was flat at 4.5 sen.

Top losers included Kossan which contracted 94 sen to RM11.56, Petronas Dagangan which slid 64 sen to RM20.98, Batu Kawan which trimmed 48 sen to RM15.08, MPI which shrank 44 sen to RM17.36 while Panamy was 40 sen lower at RM29.18.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index contracted 151.96 points to 10,770.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 202.83 points to 12,670.27.

The FBM 70 dipped 257.47 points to 13,852.28, the FBMT 100 Index was 148.55 points easier at 10,585.19 and the FBM ACE declined 116.60 points to 10,274.11.

Sector-wise, the Healthcare Index slipped 93.46 points to 3,500.64, the Financial Services Index slumped 131.38 points to 12,612.02, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.58 points to 135.49 and the Plantation Index was 0.54 of-a-point weaker at 7,099.89. — Bernama