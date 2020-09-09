Bursa ends at over two-month low on sell-off in glove makers, heavyweights

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 22.60 points, or 1.49 per cent, easier at 1,496.72 from yesterday’s close of 1,519.32. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Sell-offs in glove and heavyweight counters as well as the retreat of retail investors are among the factors that dragged Bursa Malaysia to finish at more than a two-month low today.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 22.60 points, or 1.49 per cent, easier at 1,496.72 from yesterday’s close of 1,519.32.

This is the weakest level last seen on the local exchange after it closed at 1,500.97 on June 30, 2020.

The market barometer opened 13.58 points lower at 1,505.74 today and moved between 1,490.53 and 1,505.74 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with losers overwhelming gainers 845 to 314, while 325 counters were unchanged, 554 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Total volume shrank to 7.69 billion shares worth RM4.89 billion from 9.03 billion shares worth RM4.57 billion yesterday.

Commenting on the overall market performance, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd remisier Jeffry Azizi Jaafar said investors, especially the retail players, have started to pull back from the market and disposed of glove-related stocks as the blanket loan moratorium will expire at the end of the month.

“The retreat of retail market participants have resulted in a lower trading volume on Bursa Malaysia which has now returned to the normal level of 6-10 billion units from the record high of 27.8 billion units on August 11, 2020,” he told Bernama.

Jeffry Azizi reckoned that the lack of new catalysts due to the weak performance of the recent batch of corporate earnings reports were also part of the reasons that dragged the market lower today.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI counters, healthcare laggards Top Glove erased 49 sen to RM7.15, Hartalega shed 60 sen to RM13.00 and IHH fell 33 sen to RM5.35.

Axiata lost 11 sen to RM3.11 and Maxis was 12 sen easier at RM5.04.

On the broader market, the top losers were also led by glove counters, including Kossan which slumped RM1.54 to RM10.96 and Supermax which erased 93 sen toRM7.48.

Nestle shrank RM1.30 to RM140.80, MPI dwindled 92 sen to RM16.88 and Batu Kawan reduced 46 sen to RM15.10.

Of the actives, XOX declined three sen to 20 sen, Konsortium Transnasional and Ablegroup gained 3.5 sen each to 14.5 sen and 16 sen respectively, Gets Global went up 26.5 sen to 93 sen, while Lambo was unchanged at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 196.19 points to 10,725.88, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 301.06 points to 12,572.04.

The FBM 70 tumbled 404.56 points to 13,705.20, the FBMT 100 Index was 196.93 points easier at 10,536.81 and the FBM ACE declined 140.66 points to 10,250.06.

Sector-wise, the Healthcare Index slid 176.16 points to 3,417.94, the Financial Services Index dropped 63.18 points to 12,680.22, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.34 points to 135.73 and the Plantation Index slipped 63.61 points to 7,036.82.

Main Market volume shrank to 4.45 billion shares worth RM4.07 billion from 5.32 billion shares worth RM3.61 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover declined to 709.67 million units valued at RM167.41 million from 810.98 million units valued at RM200.53 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market also fell to 2.53 billion shares worth RM644.11 million compared with 2.89 billion shares worth RM754.75 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 927.64 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.26 billion), construction (533.54 million), technology (455.35 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (53.92 million), property (365.33 million), plantations (38.00 million), REITs (6.81 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (420.77 million), healthcare (233.51 million), telecommunications and media (63.38 million), transportation and logistics (60.74 million), and utilities (29.80 million). — Bernama