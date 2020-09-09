Bank Rakyat: Contact bank immediately if need help after moratorium

The bank had previously announced a moratorium extension for customers who were laid off from their jobs in 2020 and have yet to be re-employed, while those who were put on unpaid leave until December 2020 were also offered the facility. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Bank Rakyat has urged customers who may face difficulties in continuing with their loan repayments once the moratorium ends on September 30 to immediately contact the bank.

Borrowers who intend to apply for assistance can contact the bank via three channels, namely email to [email protected] (include full name, identity card number and mobile phone number that can be contacted), visit the nearest branch, or contact the call centre at 1300800800.

“For those who are not affected, they are advised to manage their financial commitments as usual from next month onwards,” Bank Rakyat said in a statement today.

The bank had previously announced a moratorium extension specifically for customers who were laid off from their jobs in 2020 and have yet to be re-employed, while those who were put on unpaid leave until December 2020 were also offered the facility.

The targeted assistance is also offered to customers who had to take pay cuts whereby they may also apply to reduce their monthly instalments in proportion to their salary reduction for a minimum period of six months.

Additionally, the bank is also offering the targeted assistance to affected self-employed individuals as well as small and medium enterprises with the flexibility of either paying only the profit for a fixed period or extending the financing period to reduce the monthly repayments.

For more information, visit www.bankrakyat.com.my or the bank’s official social media platforms, @mybankrakyat (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). — Bernama