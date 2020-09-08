UK may have paid out billions in error in virus support scheme, says official

The government has paid out £35.4 billion to finance the bulk of wages for around 10 million workers placed on furlough. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 8 — The British government may have paid out billions of pounds in erroneous or fraudulent applications for its ongoing wages support scheme, aimed at safeguarding jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a top official has revealed.

The top civil servant at Britain’s tax department, Jim Harra, told a parliamentary committee yesterday that between five and 10 per cent of cash used for the government’s furlough scheme—equivalent to £3.5 billion (RM19 billion) — might have ended up in the wrong hands.

The government has paid out £35.4 billion to finance the bulk of wages for around 10 million workers placed on furlough under a scheme set to end next month.

The amount wrongly paid out “will range from deliberate fraud through to error”, Harra told the panel. — AFP