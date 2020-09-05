Stocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run

The US dollar gave back initial gains following the jobs report and turned lower late in the session to snap a three-day run of gains off of two-year lows. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — A gauge of global stocks fell for a second straight day yesterday and marked its biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly three months, while the dollar ran out of steam, ending a three-day run higher, after a US payrolls report painted a weaker economic picture.

US job growth slowed in August as financial aid from the government was depleted, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 1.371 million jobs versus 1.734 million in the prior month. Expectations were for the addition of 1.4 million jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4 per cent from 10.2 per cent.

“It points in the right direction, but still leaves some question marks as 8.4 per cent of unemployment is still a high rate,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “They certainly point to recovery, but yet a weak recovery.”

On Wall Street, stocks remained under pressure for a second consecutive session, as technology shares again played an outsized role. The tech sector dropped 1.34 per cent and suffered its biggest two-day percentage drop in almost six months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 159.42 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 28,133.31, the S&P 500 lost 28.13 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 3,426.93, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.97 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 11,313.13.

US markets are closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.13 per cent to close down 2.03 per cent on the week. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.95 per cent to end the week and give the index its biggest weekly percentage drop since mid-June.

The US dollar gave back initial gains following the jobs report and turned lower late in the session to snap a three-day run of gains off of two-year lows. The euro edged lower to continue its decline after breaching the US$1.20 (RM4.98) mark on Tuesday.

The dollar index fell 0.047 per cent, with the euro down 0.08 per cent to US$1.1839.

US Treasury yields climbed on the heels of the jobs report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 29/32 in price to yield 0.7148 per cent, from 0.622 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices continued to weaken on demand concerns and were on track for their worst week since mid-June.

US crude settled down 3.87 per cent at US$39.77 per barrel and Brent was at US$42.66, down 3.2 per cent, on the day. — Reuters