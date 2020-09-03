US trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in July

The Commerce Department said today the trade deficit jumped 18.9 per cent to US$63.6 billion, the highest since July 2008. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 — The US trade deficit surged to its highest level since 2008 in July amid a record increase in imports, suggesting that trade could be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said today the trade deficit jumped 18.9 per cent to US$63.6 billion (RM264 billion), the highest since July 2008.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap widening to US$58 billion in July.

Imports soared by a historic 10.9 per cent to US$231.7 billion. Goods imports vaulted 12.3 per cent to US$196.4 billion. Exports increased 8.1 per cent to US$168.1 billion. Goods exports rose 11.9 per cent to US$115.5 billion.

A smaller trade bill contributed to gross domestic product over the last three quarters. The coronarivus crisis severely disrupted trade flows, which are now picking up. — Reuters