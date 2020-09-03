US stocks mostly lower as rally shows sign of fatigue

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained modestly positive at 29,135.89, up 0.1 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 3 — Wall Street stocks mostly fell early today as a rally that has lifted major indices to new records finally showed signs of fatigue.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained modestly positive at 29,135.89, up 0.1 per cent.

But the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 per cent to 3,555.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.9 per cent to 11,822.26, both retreating from record levels set yesterday, that put the Nasdaq above 12,000 points for the first time.

The rally was based on hopes for a strong economic recovery following coronavirus and optimism about vaccines and therapeutics for the virus.

Economic data released today showed a bigger-than-expected drop in new jobless claims and an unexpectedly big trade deficit for July.

But Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said the pullback in equities was not the result of fears for the economy, but mostly due to an inevitable reconsideration about excessive valuations following the surge in recent weeks.

“Let’s not kid ourselves with the idea that worries about Covid, the election, diplomatic tension with China, or the fiscal cliff are the basis for this morning’s weakness,” O’Hare wrote in a morning note.

“The basis for this morning’s weakness is the realisation that things are getting carried away in terms of trend exuberance and that some profit taking is in order.” — AFP