Survey: US services firms see slower growth in August

People eat in outdoor seating outside a restaurant before the city starts phase two of reopening after the lockdown due to the coronavirus disease, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, June 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 — The massive US services sector continued to recover in August, but was growing at a slower pace than in the prior month and employment continued to contract, according to an industry survey released today.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index slipped 1.2 points to 56.9 per cent, with 15 services industries reporting growth.

But that marked the third consecutive month of growth for the sector that comprises about two-thirds of the world’s largest economy after contracting in April and May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anything above 50 per cent indicates growth.

The last time the sector experienced a downturn was in November and December 2009 during the global financial crisis.

However, the employment index continued to slow last month, with the index at 47.9 per cent, although that was a sharp improvement over July and points to an improving job market, the report said.

“Employment still contracting” but “it’s slowing in its rate of contraction, so that’s a good sign,” ISM survey chairman Anthony Nieves told reporters.

The expansion in services is “still not at pre-pandemic levels, but all signs indicate unless we have a derailment in the next few months that will continue to see this growth going forward,” he said.

He noted that survey respondents were “mostly optimistic” as businesses are starting to reopen, but those that have not opened their doors continue to worry about the uncertainty.

“Our business activity is now thriving again, after modifications to our operations,” said one firm in accommodation and food services, which pointed to tariff threats as a bigger concern especially regarding aluminum, as well as the rapid rise in lumber costs.

But a wholesale trade company said: “We are significantly down from the pre-Covid-19 level. While month-over-month business activity is picking up, the pace is very slow and very slight.” — AFP