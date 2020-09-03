Stocks rally on recovery, stimulus hopes; dollar gains

While tech stocks underperformed the broader US market, they helped European stocks snap a four-day streak of declines. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 3 — A gauge of global stocks rallied about 1 per cent to an intraday record yesterday as investors looked to improving economic data and US congressional negotiations for more stimulus to support the rebound from coronavirus-fuelled lockdowns.

On Wall Street, each of the three major equity indexes moved higher, but gains were led by defensive sectors such as utilities as the high-flying tech sector paused.

Earlier data from the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs in August, well short of expectations as the government’s aid to support workers and employers runs out. While July’s data was revised higher, the report indicated a slowing in the labor market recovery.

A separate report showed factory orders rose more than expected in July, pointing to continued improvement in the manufacturing sector.

The mixed data may have fuelled expectations Washington may feel pressure to reach a deal on a new stimulus act, although on Tuesday US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “serious differences” remain between Democrats and the White House after a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, adding to the defensive tilt on Wall Street.

“What you’re seeing today is a bit of a rotation,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “Unless you really think tech is going to completely crash it can take a breather and allow some of the other value oriented and cyclical sectors to take the reins for a while.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.45 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 29,100.11, the S&P 500 gained 54.13 points, or 1.53 per cent, at 3,580.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 116.78 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 12,056.44. The climb marked the biggest daily percentage gain for the S&P since July 6.

The Federal Reserve’s “Beige Book” report released later in the session showed US businesses saw a modest increase in activity and employment generally increased through late August, although some areas of the country saw sluggish growth.

While tech stocks underperformed the broader US market, they helped European stocks snap a four-day streak of declines. Tech shares jumped 1.98 per cent to close at the highest in more than 19 years.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.66 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.95 per cent. MSCI’s index reached an intraday record for a sixth straight day.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies for a second straight day from lows of more than two years, while the euro pulled back from the key US$1.20 (RM4.98) level reached in the prior session.

The dollar index rose 0.476 per cent, with the euro down 0.56 per cent to US$1.1843.

The Russian rouble dropped against the greenback, with losses accelerating after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him.

The rouble weakened 1.68 per cent versus the greenback at 75.27 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 0.6494 per cent, down from 0.671 per cent late on Tuesday.

In commodities, oil retreated as weekly government data showed US gasoline demand fell in the latest week, an indication that economic recovery from the pandemic may be slower than expected.

US crude settled down 2.92 per cent at US$41.51 per barrel and Brent was at US$44.43, down 2.52 per cent on the day. — Reuters