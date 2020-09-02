Tokyo stocks close higher, tracking US indices

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.47 per cent or 109.08 points to end at 23,247.15, while the broader Topix index rose 0.47 per cent or 7.59 points to 1,623.40. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 2 — Tokyo stocks closed higher today, tracking rallies on Wall Street spurred by improving US manufacturing data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.47 per cent or 109.08 points to end at 23,247.15, while the broader Topix index rose 0.47 per cent or 7.59 points to 1,623.40.

“Japanese shares rose following gains on the three key US indices,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

“But the Japanese market lacked a sense of direction, though traders were relieved as uncertainty over the LDP election receded.”

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will vote on September 14 on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s replacement, an official confirmed.

Key LDP factions have already thrown their support behind chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to formally announce his candidacy later today.

Two other candidates, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, have so far announced plans to stand.

The dollar fetched ¥106.02 (RM4.14) in Asian trade, against ¥105.94 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo trade, electronic device and chip makers were higher, with Murata Manufacturing jumping 3.82 per cent to ¥6,592 and Advantest rising 1.18 per cent to ¥5,120.

Sony advanced 0.85 per cent to ¥8,420 while Fast Retailing, market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator, was up 0.42 per cent to ¥63,650.

Automakers were lower, with Toyota dipping 0.10 per cent to ¥6,972, Honda losing 1.20 per cent to ¥2,668.5 and Nissan dropping 1.76 per cent to ¥423.1. — Reuters