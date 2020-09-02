FCC: Verizon has US$1.9b in winning bids in 3.5 GHz spectrum auction

Activists gather before a hearing at the Federal Communications Commission on December 14, 2017 in Washington. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said a Verizon Communications Inc unit won bids worth nearly US$1.9 billion (RM7.8 billion) in an auction of a key spectrum block in the 3.5 GHz band.

In total, 228 bidders won bids worth nearly US$4.6 billion for the mid-band spectrum block. The FCC says the auctioned spectrum will further the deployment of next-generation 5G networks and the Internet of Things. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the auction of 91 per cent of spectrum offered demonstrated there was “strong demand.” — Reuters