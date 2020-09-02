Dollar edges higher on solid US economic data

The dollar index inched up 0.12 per cent at 92.346, having hit its lowest since April 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 2 — The dollar bounced off two-year lows today as US data pointed to a firm manufacturing activity, while the euro retreated from its highest levels since 2018 on profit-taking.

Economic data published yesterday showed US manufacturing activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders, with the reading from the Institute for Supply Management highest level since November 2018.

The US data followed similarly upbeat Chinese and European manufacturing indicators.

Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief FX strategist at Daiwa Securities, said an increase in pent-up demand, such as for cars, has contributed to the rise in the greenback.

Imaizumi however added that it is “unnecessary to see the data as entirely great,” as the ISM’s data also showed the labour market remained in contraction territory.

The dollar index inched up 0.12 per cent at 92.346, having hit its lowest since April 2018.

The greenback has been declining since last week, down about 1 per cent, after the Federal Reserve announced it would focus more on average inflation and higher employment. With the Fed’s shift in policy having leeway to keep US interest rates lower for longer, it has encouraged traders to sell the currency.

That view was reinforced yesterday as Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank would need to roll out more stimulus to help the economy overcome the coronavirus and fulfil the Fed’s new pledge.

US Treasury yields fell following the speech as additional stimulus would likely involve more aggressive bond-buying.

The euro benefited from the initial dollar sell-off, as it rose high as US$1.2014 (RM4.99) yesterday, its highest since May 2018.

The common currency later reversed those gains to sit at US$1.19095.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was little changed at 105.75 yen.

Also supporting a rebound in the greenback, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said yesterday he would telephone House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about stalled coronavirus aid negotiations later in the day. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Senate Republicans are likely to bring up a targeted Covid-19 relief bill next week.

Among antipodean currencies, the Australian dollar changed hands at US$0.73845, while the New Zealand dollar traded at US$0.6764.

Elsewhere in the market, Sterling traded at 1.3422, just below last year’s high that followed the 2019 election of 1.3516.

The Chinese yuan was little changed, last up down 0.03 per cent in offshore markets to 6.8266. — Reuters