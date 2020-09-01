Tokyo shares edge down on strong yen

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.01 per cent, or 1.69 points, to 23,138.07, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 per cent, or 2.37 points, to 1,615.81. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 1 — Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower today on a strong yen, with investors digesting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to resign and the race to succeed him.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.01 per cent, or 1.69 points, to 23,138.07, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 per cent, or 2.37 points, to 1,615.81.

“Falls on the US Dow are prompting selling on the Japanese market” with the yen trading at relatively high levels against the dollar, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥105.62 (RM4.14) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥105.89 in New York late yesterday.

But the downside was supported by a sense of relief that a post-Abe era is unlikely to see dramatic policy shifts, particularly with the prime minister’s right-hand man Yoshihide Suga in poll position to succeed him.

“If Suga succeeds Abe, economic policies will remain unchanged, which is a positive factor for the market,” Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

Suga, who is chief cabinet secretary, is expected to win support from a majority of fellow LDP lawmakers in the ruling party’s leadership election, the mass circulation Yomiuri reported.

Suga is expected to formally announce his candidacy tomorrow.

Trading was sluggish as investors remained sidelined ahead of this week’s release of key US indicators, including August payroll figures, brokers said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota lost 0.38 per cent to ¥6,979 with Honda down 1.02 per cent at ¥2,701.

SoftBank Group dropped 1.19 per cent to ¥6,519, but Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 0.15 per cent to ¥63,380.

Nintendo surged 3.26 per cent to ¥58,590 and Sony gained 0.48 per cent to ¥8,349.

Japan’s jobless rate edged up by 0.1 percentage points to 2.9 per cent in July, slightly better than the market consensus of 3.0 per cent, official data released by the internal affairs ministry showed before the opening bell. — AFP