Delta, American drop domestic change fees, matching move by United

CHICAGO, Sept 1 — Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said yesterday they are permanently dropping domestic change fees, mirroring an announcement by rival United Airlines on Sunday in a push to woo back travellers. US airlines are burning through millions of dollars daily as the coronavirus pandemic hits passenger air travel, which is hovering around 30 per cent of what it was a year ago, forcing more customer-friendly policies to encourage people to start traveling again.

Atlanta-based Delta said the elimination of change fees is effective immediately and includes tickets purchased for travel within the United States, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. American’s change also covers flights to Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The new policies do not cover any of the three airlines’ basic economy tickets.

Low-cost rival Southwest Airlines has never charged a change fee for its tickets.

Delta, United and American were already waiving change fees through the end of the year to give travellers more flexibility in an uncertain environment.

The fees represented around 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their total revenues in 2019, though analysts said the overall financial impact going forward will be limited as focus remains on generating bookings.

Delta collected US$830 million (RM3.45 billion) in ticket cancellation and change fees last year, American US$819 million and United US$625 million, according to the US Department of Transportation. — Reuters