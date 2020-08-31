Asian markets reverse morning rally, Buffett boosts Tokyo

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks on an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 31 — Asian markets fell today as investors struggled to maintain their early momentum following another record lead from Wall Street.

Profit-taking kicked in after last week’s Federal Reserve-induced surge.

The US central bank’s pledge of trillions of dollars in support to keep financial markets going has been key to a surge in equities from their March troughs, with the tech-rich Nasdaq almost doubling in that time as people stay home.

And boss Jerome Powell’s speech Thursday, marking a shift in the Fed’s inflation policy, hammered home that promise, helping fire the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to more record highs. The Dow also advanced to erase all its losses for the year to date.

“With a low, neutral Fed funds rate, a de-emphasis of inflation overshoots and a focus on employment, monetary policy will be highly stimulative for a long, long time. Indeed, music to the stock market’s ears,” said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.

He said during the financial crisis, the bank began cutting interest rates in mid-2007 and did not lift them until more than eight years later, and it could take just as long to see them lifted again.

But today’s early promise came to nothing in Asian business.

Hong Kong and Shanghai both fell 0.2 per cent after jumping more than one per cent, while Seoul and Taipei all shed more than 1 per cent

Sydney, Mumbai, Jakarta and Singapore were also in the red.

Tokyo rose more than 1 per cent, though, after losing more than one per cent Friday in reaction to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s resignation.

While the news fanned fears of uncertainty in the country, analysts said no major confusion is expected with reports saying his right-hand man Yoshihide Suga is set to stand as his successor.

Buffett’s Japanese bet

Trading houses were the big winners after US investment legend Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it has bought slightly more than 5 per cent stakes in each of Japan’s big five companies.

Marubeni Corp and Sumitomo Corp each put on more than 9 per cent, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co gained more than 7 per cent and Itochu Corp also rallied.

News that China’s services sector saw a forecast-beating improvement in August, lifted hopes that crucial domestic consumer spending was picking up in the world’s number two economy. However, figures also showed that factory activity weakened at the same time.

“While China has given important signs that its economy is recovering from the Covid-19 shock, doubts remain on the speed due to the lingering uncertainties regarding new waves of Covid-19 globally as well as the still-hesitant consumption and poor labour market condition,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, at Natixis SA, said.

Wellington tumbled with trading continuing despite further cyberattacks that shut the market down four times last week.

While the foreign-sourced attacks forced operator NZX’s website offline, the company said the bourse itself was trading as normal.

NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said US cyber-defence experts Akamai Technologies had been brought in to help repel the attacks, alongside network provider Spark and New Zealand’s GCSB spy agency.

Paris and Frankfurt rose soon after opening.

Key figures around 0720 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 per cent at 23,139.76 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 25,379.24

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,395.68 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1908 from US$1.1903 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥105.73 from ¥105.34

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3338 from US$1.3349

Euro/pound: UP at 89.30 pence from 89.13 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 per cent at US$43.27

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 at US$46.28 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 per cent at 28,653.87 points (close) — AFP