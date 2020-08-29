Global stocks rally on consumer data, yen surges as Japan's Abe quits

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 share index closed down 1.4 per cent while the yen strengthened 1.13 per cent versus the greenback at 105.36 per dollar. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 ― Global equity markets rose to a new high yesterday as US consumer spending in July suggested a strong economic rebound lies ahead, while the Japanese yen surged on safe-haven buying after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons.

The dollar neared lows last seen in May 2018, retreating from Thursday when the Federal Reserve said it will allow inflation to run faster for longer, a stance that will likely lead to a period of prolonged low interest rates.

Longer-term yields fell and gold rose more than 2 per cent as investors sought a perceived store of value in the likelihood of higher inflation and real rates that are negative.

US consumer spending increased more than expected last month, raising expectations for a sharp rebound in growth in the third quarter, though momentum could ebb as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers and fiscal stimulus dries up.

A US Commerce Department report showed a rise in personal income after two straight monthly declines, while monthly inflation pushed higher.

“There's a big bounce on Main Street, the economic data every day on Main Street is bouncing higher,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

People are becoming more optimistic about the economy but underneath that is a healthy dose of caution as “Main Street is still a mess,” he said. “As the market keeps going up, more and more of them are reducing their bearish bets a little bit and putting more into stocks, which is helping drive the market higher,” he said.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rallied 0.58 per cent to a new closing high. Wall Street also rallied, with the S&P 500 notching its sixth record closing high since confirming a bull market on Aug. 18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.57 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent, and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent.

“A lot of this is momentum. It's just fear of being left behind, fear of missing out,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

“Value has been outperforming growth and you're seeing that reverse today. When growth underperforms for a period of days, it tends to rebound very sharply. We're seeing that in market preferences today.”

Information technology rose 1.0 per cent and accounted for almost half of the S&P 500's gain.

Stocks extended gains after a top aide to Donald Trump said the US president is willing to sign a US$1.3 trillion (RM5.4 trillion) coronavirus relief Bill, four weeks after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.

In Europe, stocks slipped as investors dumped this year's outperformers, including technology and healthcare stocks, and bid up banking shares after the Fed unveiled its new policy framework.

The broad pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index slid 0.50 per cent to close at 1,429.82.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 share index closed down 1.4 per cent while the yen, seen as a safe-haven currency to buy in times of uncertainty, strengthened 1.13 per cent versus the greenback at 105.36 per dollar.

There had been speculation about Abe's health all week but the resignation of Japan's longest-serving premier rattled investors, given that he has spearheaded efforts to revive growth through his reflationary “Abenomics” policies.

The dollar index fell 0.761 per cent, while the euro rose 0.64 per cent to US$1.1897.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury traded down 1.5 basis points to 0.726 per cent. Investors are rebalancing intermediate-dated debt following large auctions earlier this week.

US Treasury auctions of roughly US$150 billion worth of three-year, five-year and seven-year notes received strong demand starting on Tuesday. The decline in yields on each of those instruments yesterday likely reflected traders repositioning, said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy for Societe Generale.

German bond yields briefly rose to their highest levels since early June after the Fed's decision to target average inflation.

Oil prices slid a notch after Hurricane Laura passed the heart of the US oil industry in Louisiana and Texas without causing widespread damage and companies began to restart operations.

Brent crude futures settled down 4 cents at US$45.05 a barrel and US crude futures slipped 7 cents to settle at US$42.97 a barrel.

US gold futures settled up 2.2 per cent at 1,974.90 an ounce. ― Reuters