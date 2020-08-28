Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen, US rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 56.42 points at 23,265.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.48 percent or 7.83 points to 1,623.72. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 28 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar and US rallies after the Federal Reserve chief's comments on allowing inflation to rise above two percent.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 56.42 points at 23,265.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.48 percent or 7.83 points to 1,623.72.

“Japanese shares are seen rebounding as investor sentiment improved after US monetary policies were revised prompting traders to buy dollars,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

“But a wait-and-see attitude could grow as Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe is scheduled to hold a press conference” at 5pm (0800 GMT), two hours after market close, it noted.

The Japanese leader is expected to explain recent medical checks that prompted speculation about his health, with reports suggesting he will not resign.

The dollar fetched ¥106.63 (RM4.17) in early Asian trade, against ¥106.55 in New York and ¥106.02 in Tokyo late yesterday.

US stocks extended a recent rally after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell took a major step to stimulate the economy by saying he would not rush to raise interest rates and would accept inflation above the central bank's two-percent target “for some time.”

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said concerns over simmering US-China tensions ― with the US imposing sanctions on companies involved in South China Sea development and China launching missiles into the sea in that region ― were offset by the fact that “the US-China trade deal (remains) intact.”

In Tokyo, banks were among winners, with Mizuho Financial rallying 3.52 per cent to ¥147, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial up 2.85 per cent at ¥444.2 and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial up 2.82 per cent at ¥3,138.

Among other shares, Toyota was up 1.16 per cent but Sony was down 0.29 per cent while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was down 2.68 per cent at ¥27,380.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.6 per cent at 28,492.27 points. ― AFP