FTSE 100 slips on glum earnings ahead of Jackson Hole

LONDON, Aug 27 — London’s FTSE 100 retreated today as earnings updates from firms including Rolls-Royce underlined the extent of the corporate damage from the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of the annual Jackson Hole central bankers’ conference later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3 per cent, with banks, insurers and energy stocks leading the declines.

Rolls-Royce tumbled 7.3 per cent to a more than three-week low after sinking to a first-half underlying loss before tax of £3.2 billion (RM18 billion). The wider aero and defence index lost 1.8 per cent.

All eyes are now on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium, where he is expected to outline a more flexible approach to policy, including targeting an average inflation rate of around two per cent that will allow rates to stay super-low for longer.

“Something like that could ... prove positive for equities, as it would mean extra-loose monetary policy for longer,” said Charalambos Pissouros, market analyst at JFD Group.

Trillions of dollars in stimulus has sent global equity benchmarks back to their pre-pandemic highs, but the UK’s FTSE 100 is still about 21 per cent below that level as the economy struggles to recover from a record crash in the second quarter.

Data today showed British car production rose sharply in July but is still well below last year’s level, while another set of figures showed firms in the services industry cut jobs rapidly in the three months to August to ride out the pandemic.

A 13.8 per cent surge in OneSavings Bank helped the mid-cap FTSE 250 rise 0.1 per cent as the specialist mortgage lender reported a two per cent rise in its underlying net loan book.

Hays Plc, one of the world’s biggest recruitment agencies, rose one per cent even as it posted a 12 per cent fall in annual net fees, while advertising company WPP jumped four per cent as it resumed its dividend after beating dire forecasts for second-quarter trading. — Reuters