Dow climbs at open after Fed announcement, Nasdaq retreats

NEW YORK, Aug 27 — US stocks started today with upward momentum following another record-setting session, as traders digested a policy change by the Federal Reserve as well as new jobless data.

About 20 minutes into the session, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 per cent at 28,482.19.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent to 3,482.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq was down 0.3 per cent to 11,632.68.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their fourth and fifth consecutive all-time high records, respectively, yesterday, with the Nasdaq edging closer to 40 records for the year amid a surge in tech stocks fuelled by consumers staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it was the Dow’s turn to climb after the Fed’s announcement that it was revamping its policies to give greater weight to maximise employment, aiming to benefit lower-income families while reducing its emphasis on fighting inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank’s move is aimed to correct “shortfalls” in its quest for maximum employment, and means inflation can stay about the 2.0 per cent target “for some time” before the Fed will need to act by raising rates.

“This change reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities,” he said, adding that the Fed is prepared to use “our full range of tools to support the economy.”

Bank stocks climbed on the news, with Citigroup and Bank of America up 1.9 per cent and JPMorgan Chase up 2.5 per cent.

Separate weekly data from the Labor Department showed another million people filing claims in the week ended August 22, a drop from the week prior but still well above any single week of the global financial crisis 12 years ago. — AFP