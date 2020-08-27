Asian markets hurt by fresh tensions; eyes on Powell speech

Tokyo lost 0.4 per cent and Seoul retreated more than one per cent while Taipei, Singapore and Manila were also in the red. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Aug 27 — Markets were mixed today ahead of a key policy speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, while geopolitical concerns returned after Beijing fired missiles into the South China Sea and the US sanctioned several Chinese firms linked to the disputed region.

A fourth successive record on Wall Street was not enough to stoke a rally in Asia, with a fresh flare-up in virus cases in the region keeping dealers grounded.

The mood in Asia was more downbeat compared with earlier in the week with Bloomberg News reporting China had fired four ballistic missiles as part of a military exercise by the People’s Liberation Army, a day after a US spy plane carried out a flyover.

The region is one of a number of issues that have seen China-US tensions spike in recent months. In July, Washington declared Beijing’s pursuit of territory and resources there illegal, explicitly backing the territorial claims of Southeast Asian countries against China.

And yesterday it imposed sanctions and restrictions on 24 Chinese companies and associated officials for taking part in building artificial islands in the disputed waters.

The US Commerce Department said the firms “enabled China to construct and militarise disputed outposts in the South China Sea”.

Hong Kong lost 0.8 per cent with HSBC taking a hit after being slammed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over reports it had frozen access to credit card and bank accounts for executives of independent media group Next Media.

Tokyo lost 0.4 per cent and Seoul retreated more than one per cent while Taipei, Singapore and Manila were also in the red.

But Shanghai, Mumbai and Bangkok were up 0.6 per cent, Sydney added 0.2 per cent and Jakarta edged 0.1 per cent higher.

London was flat at the open, while Frankfurt and Paris edged up 0.1 per cent.

Wellington trade was halted in the morning after the exchange was hit by a third cyber attack in as many days, forcing operator NZX to carry out a probe.

Storm hits oil production

With earnings season gone and China-US trade talks now settled for now — despite ongoing tensions — the next point of focus is Powell’s presentation today at the virtual meeting of global central bankers, in which he is expected to outline the Fed’s plans for monetary policy.

The bank has provided crucial support worth trillions of dollars to the world’s top economy during the virus crisis, helping stocks bounce back from their March troughs.

While observers predict the speech will outline a new policy framework for inflation and interest rates, there is also some hope for some further easing measures, especially with lawmakers in Washington failing to reach any agreement on a new stimulus.

“There is some speculation that (Powell) could well explore or hint at a new policy of average inflation targeting,” said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

“This means that central bank policymakers would be prepared to tolerate prices rising above (the fed’s target of) two per cent for periods of time to compensate for other periods of time when inflation is running below target.”

He added that Powell would also likely “ram home the message from his previous press conference that the recovery still largely depends on the virus, and the Fed remains ready to do whatever is necessary to support the economy”.

Oil traders are keeping tabs on Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico, which made landfall in Louisiana this morning.

Around three million barrels a day of refining capacity have been closed after US authorities said the hurricane could bring “potentially catastrophic storm surges, extreme winds and flash flooding”.

Crude prices were flat but were holding around five-month highs.

Key figures around 0720 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 23,208.86 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 25,265.53

Shanghai — Composite: UP 0.6 per cent at 3,350.11 (close)

London — FTSE 100: FLAT at 6,045.60

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1826 from US$1.1831 at 2115 GMT

Dollar/yen: UP at 106.05 yen from 105.97 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3200 from US$1.3203

Euro/pound: UP at 89.62 pence from 89.54 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 per cent at US$43.34 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 per cent at US$45.71 per barrel

New York — Dow: UP 0.3 per cent at 28,331.92 (close) — AFP