Asian stocks set for cautious gains on Sino-US trade hopes

Pedestrians ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes at Lujiazui financial district, in Shanghai, China March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 — Asian stock were set for a choppy session today, following a mixed Wall Street lead as markets cheered signs of progress in US-Sino trade negotiations but remained cautious about the broader economic outlook.

Top US and Chinese officials reaffirmed their commitment to a trade deal that had appeared on shaky ground because of worsening bilateral ties following weeks of escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The euro rose and gold prices fell as positive signals on the Washington-Beijing trade front bolstered risk sentiment and offset support for the metal from a weaker dollar.

Trading volume was typically low for late August and investors await a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tomorrow, when he is expected to address the US central bank’s view on inflation and monetary policy.

“As the US equity market continues to climb to all-time highs with the usual suspects leading the way (e.g. Tech, Communication Services and Amazon), we expect the momentum to continue,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“As the Federal Reserve’s liquidity has provided fuel for the fire, the concentration of the top five largest stocks in the S&P 500 index gives us some pause,” Zaccarelli added.

Powell may signal a shift in the Fed’s inflation target to an average, which would allow inflation to rise more quickly than in the past.

On Wall Street, trading was mixed with the S&P 500 up 0.36 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.76 per cent, both hitting all-time closing highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has yet to reclaim its February high, ended the session lower, however, falling 0.21 per cent.

A slide of 0.82 per cent in Apple Inc., whose market capitalization of US$2.15 trillion (RM8.96 trillion) is greater than all the components in the benchmark FTSE 100 index in London, initially kept stocks from rising.

A survey from the Conference Board showed US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in August to hit a six-year low.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.55 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.1 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.59 per cent.

Investors have also cheered signs researchers might be closer to a treatment for coronavirus.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun trials of its antibody-based drug for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, the latest development in a global race to combat the pandemic.

The dollar index fell 0.274 per cent, with the euro down 0.03 per cent to US$1.183.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.03 per cent versus the greenback at 106.36 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3146, down 0.03 per cent on the day.

Crude oil prices rose, supported by production cuts in the US Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Laura was forecast to become a major hurricane, while rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe capped gains.

US crude recently rose 0.09 per cent to US$43.39 per barrel and Brent was at US$46.05, up 2.04 per cent on the day.

Longer-term US Treasury yields rose as traders moved into riskier asset classes on reassurance that a US-China trade deal would continue. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 0.6883 per cent, from 0.682 per cent.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to US$1,928.83 an ounce. US gold futures per cent to US$1,911.80 an ounce. — AFP