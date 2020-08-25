US new home sales jump 13.9pc in July, says government

Newly constructed single-family homes are shown for sale in Encinitas, California, US, July 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 — Sales of new homes leapt 13.9 per cent in July compared to the prior month, demolishing expectations as the US housing market continues to heat up, according to government data released today.

The sales pace surged to an annual rate of 901,000 single-family homes sold, more than 36 per cent above July 2019, the Commerce Department reported.

Sales have been helped by very low borrowing rates, but the results were uneven, with sales in the Mid-west jumping an eye-popping 58.8 per cent, while the North-east posted a 23.1 per cent drop.

It was the third consecutive month of massive increases, and follows the report last week that existing home sales surged 24.7 per cent for a second straight record.

Strong demand is pushing home prices higher, and the average sales price rose to US$391,300 (RM1.6 million) from US$381,900 in June, even as the median price dipped slightly.

Homebuilders are struggling to keep up with demand, and the supply of new homes on the market fell 13 per cent last month, to the equivalent to just four months’ supply at the current sales pace, according to the report. — AFP