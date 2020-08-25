Hong Kong stocks finish lower

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a stocks display board outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong July 16, 2020, as the city experiences another spike in coronavirus cases. The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 per cent, or 65.36 points, to 25,486.22. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Aug 25 — Hong Kong shares closed slightly lower today following a healthy two-day rally, with a pledge by US and Chinese officials to press ahead with their trade agreement unable to inspire further gains.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 per cent, or 65.36 points, to 25,486.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 per cent, or 12.06 points, to 3,373.58, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.11 per cent, or 2.50 points, to 2,280.75. — AFP