Mexico has won back nearly 67,000 jobs in August, says president

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Lopez Obrador said the country had created 66,734 jobs this month, as the economy gradually recovers from a slump that led to a contraction of more than 17 per cent in gross domestic product (GDP) during the second quarter.. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 — Mexico has in August recovered nearly 67,000 formal jobs so far from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said yesterday.

In an address on YouTube, Lopez Obrador said the country had created 66,734 jobs this month, as the economy gradually recovers from a slump that led to a contraction of more than 17 per cent in gross domestic product (GDP) during the second quarter.

Mexico lost more than one million formal jobs in the period between March and July, the government said. — Reuters