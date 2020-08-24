Chinese premier says economy could grow this year

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government expects more than 9 million new urban jobs to be created this year. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 24 — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country’s economy could grow this year, state radio reported yesterday, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world’s second-biggest economy grew 3.2 per cent year on year in the second quarter, recovering from a record contraction as coronavirus lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the crisis.

Li also said the government expects more than 9 million new urban jobs to be created this year. — Reuters