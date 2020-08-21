Wall Street opens flat amid political uncertainty

About 20 minutes into the final trading session of the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 per cent at 27,772.42, while the broad-based S&P 500 was barely changed at 3,386.13. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — US stocks followed up a record close with a tepid open today, amid protracted political uncertainty over a new spending package and weak European economic indicators.

About 20 minutes into the final trading session of the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 per cent at 27,772.42, while the broad-based S&P 500 was barely changed at 3,386.13.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which has scaled new heights this week, eked out a 0.1 per cent rise to 11,278.25. The index has closed at records more than 30 times in 2020.

Despite the unimpressive start, “one can’t necessarily take for granted that it will translate into a lower close for the stock market,” analyst Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com said.

He pointed to “the well-known fact that this stock market has generally greeted any weakness as a buying opportunity.”

Late August is a notoriously slow trading period, which can produce big price swings on the least bit of news.

Investor enthusiasm was tamped down by the continued failure of the White House to agree with Democratic leaders in Congress on a new aid bill, and reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again rejected pleas to accept a narrow package that would continue some assistance.

The US$2.2 trillion (RM9.2 trillion) CARES Act passed in March included loans and grants to companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as extra payments to people who are unemployed, but those programs have expired in recent weeks.

“If not extended or replaced, the fading support for the unemployed raises the risk of weakening economic momentum,” Schwab’s Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop said in an analysis.

Stock watchers also noted a dip in the IHS Markit data on the eurozone economy.

Apple climbed another 2.0 per cent in a week that saw it become the first US company to hit US$2 trillion in market value.

Farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co surged 4.4 per cent on a strong earnings report. — AFP