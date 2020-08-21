Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.76 per cent or 174.76 points to 23,055.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.68 per cent or 10.82 points at 1,610.02. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 21 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors took heart from US rallies, with few other market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.76 per cent or 174.76 points to 23,055.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.68 per cent or 10.82 points at 1,610.02.

“Japanese shares are seen supported by rallies in the Nasdaq,” Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex, said in a commentary.

But trade was rangebound with a lack of fresh cues, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥105.67 (RM4.18) in early Asian trade, against ¥105.75 in New York.

Wall Street shares rallied yesterday shrugging off weak labour data, with the tech-rich Nasdaq rocketing to fresh records.

Among major shares in Tokyo, game giant Nintendo was up 2.21 per cent at ¥54,480 and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.30 per cent at ¥61,430, but Sony was down 0.60 per cent at ¥8,304.

Japan’s core consumer price index in July was flat year-on-year, as in June, and after a 0.2-per cent decline in May, according to the internal affairs ministry data published before the opening bell. — AFP