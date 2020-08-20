Tokyo stocks open lower extending US losses

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.46 per cent or 105.59 points at 23,005.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.46 per cent or 7.50 points to 1,606.23. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 20 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today with falls on Wall Street partly offset by a cheaper yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.46 per cent or 105.59 points at 23,005.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.46 per cent or 7.50 points to 1,606.23.

“The Japanese market seems to continue trading without a sense of direction, with a cheaper yen against the dollar is working as a buffer against falls on Wall Street,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥106.11 (RM4.17) in early Asian trade, against ¥106.12 in New York and ¥105.51 late yesterday.

Wall Street stocks retreated from records on profit-taking despite some strong earnings from retailers and Apple hitting a historic landmark as it became the first US company worth US$2 trillion.

In Tokyo, Nissan was down 0.33 per cent at ¥419.4 after reports said the carmaker has been ordered to pay several hundreds of millions of yen in back taxes in connection with misuse of funds by the firm’s former CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Its bigger rival Toyota was down 0.48 per cent at ¥7,160.

Other major shares were lower, with telecom and investment giant SoftBank Group losing 1.86 per cent to ¥6,278 and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing trading down 0.22 per cent at ¥61,110.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 per cent at 27,692.88. ­— AFP