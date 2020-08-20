Tokyo stocks close lower in cautious trade

Japanese shares were weighed down by falls on Wall Street, but some investors sought bargain-hunting purchases, Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 20 — Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines with a lack of new market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.00 per cent or 229.99 points to close at 22,880.62, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.90 per cent or 14.53 points at 1,599.20.

Japanese shares were weighed down by falls on Wall Street, but some investors sought bargain-hunting purchases, Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

“As there is no particular reason to sell, falls in the Nikkei are being seen as prompted by short-term speculative moves,” he noted.

The dollar fetched ¥106.09 (RM4.18) in Asian trade, against ¥106.12 in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were lower, with semiconductor-testing equipment maker Advantest dropping 3.59 per cent to ¥5,100 and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron down 3.32 per cent at ¥27,770.

Among other major shares, Sony ended 2.01 per cent lower at ¥8,354 and Toyota was down 1.54 per cent at ¥7,084.

But airlines ended higher, with ANA Holdings closing up 1.37 per cent at ¥2,433 and Japan Airlines up 2.57 per cent at ¥2,029. — AFP