Higher jobless claims weigh on Dow, S&P 500

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower today. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 20 — Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower today after disappointing US employment data underlined worries about the US economic recovery.

New claims for jobless benefits rose to 1.1 million last week, a weaker-than-expected result for a closely-watched benchmark in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns.

The report came after Federal Reserve minutes released yesterday emphasised the vulnerability of the US economy while the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 per cent at 27,613.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 per cent to 3,369.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 per cent at 11,170.44.

Among individual companies, Estee Lauder fell 8.3 per cent as it announced it would cut up to 2,000 jobs in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The cosmetics giant reported a US$462 million (RM1.93 billion) loss in the quarter ending June 30.

Dow member Intel rose 1.9 per cent as it announced it reached accelerated share repurchase agreements to buy back US$10 billion of the company’s stock. — AFP