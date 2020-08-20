European shares fall on US Fed’s grim view on recovery

Other economically sensitive sectors such as banks and automakers and oil and gas dropped between 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 20 — European stocks were hit by a wave of selling in global equity markets today after the US Federal Reserve signalled a long and difficult path of recovery for the world’s largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.2 per cent by 0712 GMT, with miners slumping 2.7 per cent due to lower metal prices.

Other economically sensitive sectors such as banks and automakers and oil and gas dropped between 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent.

Chilean miner Antofagasta’s shares fell 4.3 per cent after it posted a 22.4 per cent plunge in first-half core earnings on lower copper sales, but said it would pay an interim dividend.

The losses were broad-based, with Wall Street indexes retreating from all-time highs yesterday after the Fed’s minutes from its latest policy meeting showed policymakers concerned that an economic recovery would need stimulus measures for a far longer period.

Among notable gainers, Intercontinental Hotels Group jumped 2.6 per cent and France’s Accor gained 2.0 per cent after a French newspaper reported the hotel operators examined a merger. — Reuters