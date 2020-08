Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing April 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 20 — China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks “in the coming days” to evaluate the progress made on their Phase 1 trade deal at the six-month mark after it was reached in January, China’s commerce ministry said today.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments at a weekly briefing held online, without elaborating. — Reuters