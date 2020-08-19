Tokyo stocks recover early losses to close higher

Tokyo shares opened lower despite overnight gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 yesterday notched its first closing record since February. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 19 — Tokyo stocks recovered early losses and closed higher today as investors bought on dips following two days of declines.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.26 per cent, or 59.53 points, to 23,110.61, while the broader Topix index gained 0.18 per cent, or 2.88 points, to 1,613.73.

But investors started buying on dips, helping the Nikkei index close in positive territory following declines earlier this week, they said.

“Sentiment is not so bad as the Nikkei index is staying above the 23,000 level,” said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo.

“But investors are slightly concerned about a strong yen,” Yamamoto told AFP.

The dollar stood at ¥105.51 (RM4.18) in Asian afternoon trade compared to ¥105.40 in New York and ¥105.57 in Tokyo yesterday.

A weaker dollar and a higher yen usually weigh on the Tokyo market.

Investors largely shrugged off Japan’s trade figures released earlier in the day.

Shortly before the market opened, the government said Japan’s exports in July plunged 19.7 per cent from a year ago, marking the 20th straight monthly fall, led by automobile and auto parts.

Meanwhile, imports fell 22.3 per cent — their 15th straight monthly decline — largely due to the value of energy products such as oil, gas and coal.

Exports to the US and Europe saw double-digit falls, but China-bound exports rose 8.2 per cent, their first rise in eight months, driven by non-ferrous metal, semiconductor making tools and automobiles.

Among major shares in Tokyo, market heavyweight SoftBank Group surged 3.27 per cent to ¥6,397, with Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo, up 0.49 per cent at ¥61,250.

Toyota rose 0.26 per cent to ¥7,195 with Nissan up 0.95 per cent at ¥420.8.

Nintendo gained 1.04 per cent to ¥53,380, but Sony dropped 2.76 per cent to ¥8,526. — AFP