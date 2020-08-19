Tokyo shares open lower despite Wall Street gains

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 per cent, or 87.24 points, to 22,963.84, and the broader Topix index lost 0.35 per cent, or 5.62 points, to 1,605.23. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 19 — Tokyo shares opened lower today despite overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors searched for new incentives amid the yen’s rise, US-China tensions and stalled talks on new US stimulus.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 per cent, or 87.24 points, to 22,963.84, and the broader Topix index lost 0.35 per cent, or 5.62 points, to 1,605.23.

“We expect the market to stay directionless,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“The financial markets are filled with factors that encourage a wait-and-see stance.”

The dollar stood at ¥105.13 (RM4.17), compared to ¥105.40 in New York and ¥105.57 in Tokyo yesterday. A weaker dollar and a higher yen usually weigh on the Tokyo market.

Technical charts also indicate a lack of robust upward momentum, Okasan said.

The US markets gained overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edging up to record closes, although the Dow slipped.

Okasan said the performance of US shares was “so-so,” and said the Tokyo market’s overall trading value has remained thin.

“The corporate earnings season is over, and the market has for now seen all there is to see,” Okasan said.

Shortly before the market opened, the government said Japan’s exports in July plunged 19.7 per cent from a year ago, marking the 20th straight monthly fall, led by automobile and auto parts.

Meanwhile, imports fell 22.3 per cent, their 15th straight monthly fall, largely due to falling values of energy products such as oil, gas and coal.

Exports to the US and Europe saw double-digit falls, but China-bound exports rose 8.2 per cent, their first rise in eight months, driven by non-ferrous metal, semiconductor making tools and automobiles.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group rose 1.99 per cent to 6,317. Nintendo added 0.64 per cent to 53,170.

Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo, gave up earlier gains and fell 0.20 per cent to ¥60,830.

Toyota lost 0.49 per cent to ¥7,141. — AFP