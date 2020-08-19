China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in seven months

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9168 per dollar prior to the market open, 157 pips or 0.23 per cent firmer than the previous fix of 6.9325. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 — China’s central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to the strongest level in nearly seven months today to reflect strength in the spot market a day earlier.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9168 per dollar prior to the market open, 157 pips or 0.23 per cent firmer than the previous fix of 6.9325. And today's official fixing, largely matching market forecasts, was the loftiest since January23, 2020.

Onshore spot yuan stood at its strongest in nearly seven months by the end of trading yesterday, with investors relieved that a US-China trade deal appeared intact despite rising political frictions on a host of other issues. — Reuters