Nasdaq, S&P climb at Wall Street open as Dow retreats

NEW YORK, Aug 18 — Wall Street was off to a mixed start today, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 looking to build on gains from the day before even as the Dow lost steam.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 per cent at 27,796.87.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.1 per cent to 3,386.42 above yesterday’s near record close, while the tech-rich Nasdaq followed-up on its all-time high finish by gaining 0.4 per cent to 11,169.84.

The Nasdaq has notched new records more than 30 times this year, including several in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has driven millions of people to shift to working from home and boosting demand for products such as video conferencing, video games and movie streaming.

Commerce Department data released before trading opened showed home construction started in July jumped a better-than-expected 22.6 per cent from the prior month, showing a sector expanding at a frenzied pace after taking a brief pause as Covid-19 hit.

The vast majority of the increase came in apartment buildings, which exploded by nearly 57 per cent, while single family homes started that month rose just 8.2 per cent, putting housing starts at a 1.5 million annual rate, seasonally adjusted.

“Housing is certainly one of the bright spots in the struggling economy,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, pointing to the continued tight inventory and continued demand for homebuyers.

Walmart was down 0.7 per cent even as it reported a jump in second-quarter profits due to surging e-commerce sales and stimulus payments from the US government that propelled consumer spending. — AFP