The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 20.04 points, to 25,367.38. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Aug 18 — Hong Kong stocks closed marginally higher today following a record lead from Wall Street, but investors remain cautious owing to China-US tensions and the lack of progress on a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 20.04 points, to 25,367.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.36 per cent, or 12.29 points, to 3,451.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.49 per cent, or 11.11 points, to 2,298.45. — AFP