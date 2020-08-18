Dollar in the doldrums; US politics, Fed minutes eyed

Against a basket of currencies the dollar traded under gentle pressure at 92.987, roughly in the middle of the range it has held since dropping to a two-year low in late July. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — The dollar slipped marginally and commodity currencies inched higher yesterday as investors were relieved by a delay in the review of the US-China trade pact which left the deal intact.

The moves in the Asia session were modest, as weak data and uncertainty ahead of a week that includes Federal Reserve minutes and the Democrats’ nomination convention kept a lid on sentiment.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar traded under gentle pressure at 92.987, roughly in the middle of the range it has held since dropping to a two-year low in late July.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar inched up to a week high of US$0.7196 (3.02), poking around the top end of a channel it has traded in for a week. The oil-sensitive Canadian dollar also edged 0.1 per cent higher to C$1.3253 per greenback.

The United States and China postponed a Saturday review of their Phase 1 trade deal, people familiar with the plans told Reuters, citing scheduling conflicts.

“That’s good news in the sense that it’s something we can place on the back burner for now,” said National Australia Bank senior foreign exchange strategist Rodrigo Catril.

“But there are other uncertainties coming up that need to be resolved,” he said, pointing to US politics as a presidential election looms, and new virus hot spots in Europe that could challenge the perception that the euro is on an uptrend.

Markets are also looking to the Federal Reserve minutes from last month’s meeting, due to be released tomorrow, for any clues about an anticipated shift in the policy outlook.

Speculation is rife the Fed will adopt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2 per cent for some time to make up for the years it has run below it.

“The bond market is key here,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. “If the Fed can drive down real yields then the dollar will follow, and gold will rally — and vice versa.”

The yield on benchmark 10-year US debt rose almost 15 basis points last week, its sharpest weekly rise in two months, which weighed on the yen by attracting investment from Japan.

US 10-year yields dipped a tiny bit to 0.7012 per cent yesterday, while the yen was a tad firmer at 106.51 per dollar.

Divergence

Data releases across Asia yesterday painted a bleak picture with currency investors unmoved by a couple of bright spots.

Japan was hit by its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter and Thailand suffered its worst quarter in 22 years as the coronavirus battered exports and activity.

Thailand’s contraction was a little better than market expectations, but that failed to lift the baht.

The next noteworthy release is the New York Fed’s Empire manufacturing survey, due at 1230 GMT. It is expected to show a slight pullback in conditions, and a surprise either way could challenge the market belief that the economic fortunes of Europe and the United States are diverging.

Early in the Asian afternoon the euro was 0.1 per cent higher on the dollar at US$1.1857 and sterling inched forward to US$1.3096.

The other area where a divergence is emerging is the Antipodes, where anticipation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand taking rates negative next year is weighing on the kiwi.

New Zealand delayed a general election by a month yesterday as it grapples with a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Auckland.

The kiwi dipped 0.1 per cent on the dollar to US$0.6531 and fell to an almost two-year low of NZ$1.1017 (RM3.03) per Aussie.

“The longer New Zealand is in its second lockdown, the higher the risk of more monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy. — Reuters