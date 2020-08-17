Japan’s economy shrinks at record pace as pandemic hits spending

Shoppers wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of Covid-19, at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 17 — Japan suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic crushed business and consumer spending, keeping policymakers under pressure for bolder action to prevent the recession deepening.

While the economy is emerging from the doldrums after lockdowns were lifted in late May, many analysts expect any rebound in July-September growth to be modest as a renewed rise in infections keep consumers’ purse-strings tight.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank an annualised 27.8 per cent in April-June, government data showed today, marking the biggest decline since comparable data became available in 1980.

It was the third straight quarter of contraction and a bigger decline than a median market forecast for a 27.2 per cent drop.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s economy, fell 8.2 per cent for the quarter, bigger than analysts’ forecast of a 7.1 per cent drop.

Capital expenditure declined 1.5 per cent in the second quarter, less than a median market forecast for a 4.2 per cent fall.

External demand, or exports minus imports, shaved 3.0 percentage point off GDP, as the pandemic dampened global demand, the data showed.

Japan has deployed massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to cushion the blow from the pandemic, which hit an economy already reeling from last year’s sales tax hike and the US-China trade war.

While the economy has re-opened after the government lifted state of emergency measures in late May, a worrying resurgence in infections cloud the outlook for business and household spending. — Reuters