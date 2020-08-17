France’s Sanofi to buy US group Principia Biopharma for US$3.68b

The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's Sanofi Pasteur headquarters in Lyon, France, October 26, 2015. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 17 — French pharma giant Sanofi said today it will buy US group Principia Biopharma for US$3.68 billion (RM15.41 billion) in a deal that will boost its research and development into autoimmune and allergic diseases.

The deal will see Sanofi “acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia for US$100 per share in cash, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately US$3.68 billion”, Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi had been cooperating with San Francisco-based Principia since 2017, securing a global exclusive licence to develop and market its drug for treating multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system illnesses known as BTK’168.

“Full ownership... removes complexities for this priority development programme and simplifies future commercialisation,” chief executive Paul Hudson said.

Beyond diseases of the nervous system, Principia hopes to develop “a whole portfolio” of similar drugs that could target different organ systems in patients suffering from “immune-mediated” diseases after the Sanofi merger, chief executive Martin Babler said.

The French company said it aims to complete the acquisition between October and December 2020. — AFP