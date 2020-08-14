Asian shares to pause ahead of China data, US 'altitude sickness'

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.06 per cent after the Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.78 per cent at 23,249.61 yesterday. — Reuters pic

BOSTON, Aug 14 ― Asian shares were set for a largely flat start today as markets weighed a pause in Wall Street's multi-month stock rebound and awaited the release of Chinese economic data later in the session.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.05 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.06 per cent after the Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.78 per cent at 23,249.61 yesterday. The futures contract is down 0.11 per cent from that close . Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.13 per cent.

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower yesterday after briefly trading above its record closing high level for a second day, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also dipped in the wake of a disappointing forecast from Cisco Systems Inc. The Nasdaq Composite, boosted by Apple Inc, nudged higher.

Wall Street's hesitation came as US lawmakers continued to battle over a new economic stimulus package and after a report from the US Labour Department showed the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic ― not enough to change economists' views that the jobs market recovery was faltering.

“Many say that the best treatment for altitude sickness is to stop and rest where you are,” Rodrigo Catril, Senior FX Strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a note about the slight pullback in US stocks and government bonds.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.13 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.04 per cent.

The dollar index fell 0.141 per cent. The Japanese yen weakened 0.03 per cent versus the greenback at 106.96 per dollar; The Australian dollar rose 0.03 per cent versus the greenback at US$0.715 (RM2.99) and the offshore Chinese yuan weakened to 6.9485 per dollar.

Joseph Capurso, Head of International Economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney, said economic data expected later on Friday from China would drive trading in the Australian dollar and Chinese currency.

“We anticipate July retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment will all point to a continued robust recovery in China,” he wrote. “The China-led, commodity-heavy, recovery in the global economy supports commodity currencies such as AUD.”

Benchmark US Treasury yields surged to seven-week highs yesterday after the Treasury sold a record amount of 30-year bonds to weak demand. Ten-year yields were last at 0.718 per cent, after earlier reaching 0.727 per cent, the highest since June 24. They are up from 0.504 per cent last Thursday, which was the lowest since March 9.

Oil prices eased yesterday after a weaker demand forecast, but the weak dollar limited losses as traders kept an eye on US stimulus headlines. US crude was up 0.24 per cent to US$42.34 per barrel while Brent settled yesterday's session at US$44.96.

Spot gold added 0.3 per cent to US$1,958.07 an ounce. ― Reuters